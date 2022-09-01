Walking tour planned at Oakland Cemetery

POTEAU – The Poteau Valley Historical Society is celebrating family history month with an Oakland Cemetery in Poteau walking tour Oct. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The cemetery is at 1401 S. McKenna in Poteau. There is free admission, although donations are accepted. Everybody should meet at the Pavilion. In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled.

The event will discuss many of the area’s early settlers and hear stories about them.

