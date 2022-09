The Heavener VFW auxiliary is hosting a pancake breakfast Sept. 24 from 7 to 11 a.m. at the VFW Hall at 715 Highway 59 North in Heavener.

All proceeds will be applied to the funeral expenses of a local veteran.

Cost is $8 per adult and $5 for children. The menu includes coffee, milk, juice, eggs, sausage, bacon and pancakes.

