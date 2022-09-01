Pocola receives top seed for LCT

Seeds for the 2022 LeFlore County fast pitch softball tournament were selected by coaches Wednesday.

The tournament will be held Sept. 12 -15 at the PARC in Poteau. Wister is the host this year.

Defending champion and undefeated Pocola is the second see. Howe was seeded second, followed by Poteau at third, Whitesboro is fourth, Wister fifth, Spiro is sixth, Heavener seventh, Panama eighth, Cameron ninth, LeFlore 10th, Talihina 11th and Arkoma 12th.

The first four seeds will get a bye in the first round. In the opening round, Wister will play Arkoma, Spiro goes against Talihina, Heavener takes on LeFlore and Panama and Cameron play.

The second round will have Pocola playing the Panama and Cameron winner; Howe going up against the Heavener and LeFlore victor; Poteau playing the Spiro and Talihina winner and Whitesboro paired up against the Wister and Arkoma winner.

