Local fishing report 8-31-2022

Wister: August 26. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 93°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait around channels, main lake, and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

