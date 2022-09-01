| logout
LeFlore County weather 9-1-2022
Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms during the afternoon and overnight for Thursday in LeFlore County.
The high will be 86 degrees with a low of 69 degrees.
Sunrise is at 6:51 a.m. Sunset is 7:44 p.m.
Average temperatures for Sept. 1 are a high of 91, and a low of 65. Records for the date were a high of 108 in 2000 and a low of 55 in 1987.
Last year on this date, the high was 101, with a low of 74.
Wednesday’s high was 94. The low was 72.
