LeFlore County weather 9-1-2022

Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms during the afternoon and overnight for Thursday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 86 degrees with a low of 69 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:51 a.m. Sunset is 7:44 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 1 are a high of 91, and a low of 65. Records for the date were a high of 108 in 2000 and a low of 55 in 1987.

Last year on this date, the high was 101, with a low of 74.

Wednesday’s high was 94. The low was 72.

