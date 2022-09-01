LeFlore County calendar 9-1-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Thursday
Funeral services for Matthew Harles Escalante, Jr.
Funeral service for Della Stinson
High school softball: Roland, Valliant at Heavener; Howe at Tushka Tournament; Poteau at Broken Bow; Cameron at Indianola Tournament; Wister at Pocola; Red Oak at Whitesboro
High school baseball: Wister at Calera; Whitesboro at Smithville
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.
High school football: Spiro at Panama
See the calendar for the next week on our newsletter for Thursday.
