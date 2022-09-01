Agenda City Council meeting 9-1-2022

The Heavener City Commission will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Thursday at Heavener’s City Hall at 103 East Avenue B.

CALL TO ORDER – Chairman

ROLL CALL – Clerk

INVOCATION – Chairman

AGENDA

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Consider and take action on code violations for Jerry Davis Jr., for property located at 706 East Avenue A, for rank weeds and grass.

Consider and take action on code violations for Jason Tackett, for property located at 707 East Avenue A, for rank weeds and grass.

Consider and take action on code violations for Sharon Thompson, for property located at 504 Addison Street, for rank weeds and grass.

Consider and take action on code violations for Glen and Miranda Green, for property located at East corner of East 2nd street and East 3rd and the south side of Reeve’s Lane, for rank weeds and grass.

Consider and take action on code violations for John Smith estate in care of Matt Kennerson, for property located at 200 Walker Street, for rank weeds and grass.

Consider and take action on code violations for Pearl Kelm, for property located at 206 Fowler, for rank weeds and grass.

Consider and take action on code violations for Phyllis McCall, for property located at 300 West 4th Street, for rank weeds and grass.

Consider and take action on code violations for Marcus and Tiffany Henry, for property located at 408 Blackwell Street, for rank weeds and grass.

Consider and take action on code violations for Sharon Medcalf, for property located at 406 West Avenue C, for rank weeds and grass.

Consider and take action on code violations for Jason and Darlene Janway, for property located at Southeast corner of West 6th and West Avenue E, for rank weeds and grass.

Consider and take action on code violations for Mary Yazbeck, for property located at 800 West 2nd Street, for rank weeds and grass.

Consider and take action on code violations for Pearl and Steve Evans, for property located at 402 West Avenue F, for rank weeds and grass.

Consider and take action on code violations for Anthony Hunt, for property located at 512 West Avenue G, for rank weeds and grass.

Consider and take action on code violations for Orlando Lira, for property located at 502 West Avenue G, for rank weeds and grass.

Consider and take action on code violations for Michael and Billie Luman, for property located at 304 West Avenue G, for rank weeds and grass.

Consider and take action on code violations for Robert and Diana Morrison, for property located at 1000 West 2nd Street, for rank weeds and grass.

Consider and take action on code violations for Carol Williamson, for property located at 404 West Avenue H, for rank weeds and grass.

Consider, discuss, and take action to approve the following businesses yearly permits to sell alcohol in the City of Heavener:

CONSUMPTION ON THE PREMISES:

El Celaya

CONSUMPTION OFF THE PREMISES:

Harp’s

City Commission votes to enter into executive session (requires majority vote of quorum of the members present to enter).

Enter executive session with city manager and attorney for confidential communications, as authorized by 25 O.S. Sect. 307 (B) concerning:

Eric Wood, street and alley employee, raise in pay of 75 cents, increasing from $14.01 per hour to $14.76 per hour.

Reconvene in open meeting.

Consider, discuss and take action to approve Eric Wood, street and alley employee, a raise in pay of 75 cents, increasing from $14.01 per hour to $14.76 per hour.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

Department head heads’ reports

Treasurers’ report

City manager’s report

Trustees’/chairman’s report