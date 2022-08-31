Texas man dies in wreck

A 45-year-old Texas man died Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 259 at Hair Pin Curves, approximately three miles south and three miles east of Muse.

Timothy Taylor, 45, from Lancaster, Texas, was driving a 2013 Freightliner north and was speeding when the vehicle exited the road to the right and rolled over on top of a cement barrier..

Taylor was pronounced diseased at the scene by a medical investigator.

The cause of the accident was cited as driving at an unsafe speed. Seat belts were in use and the airbags did not deploy. The road was three-lane, undivided asphalt.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Cody Jackson, assisted by Trooper Orlando Perez, the Big Cedar Fire Department, Haw Creek Fire Department, Hodgen Fire Department and the LeFlore County EMS.

