Poteau Board approves payment plan

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – Families will be able to pay for their children’s school meals online after the Poteau School Board approved the plan in a special meeting Tuesday evening.

Board members said many people prefer to pay bills online.

This is the first year in some time that the district has not qualified for free meals, due to change in federal and state rules.

Members were told that the average cost for a first grader taking breakfast and lunch at school would be $60-80 per month.

Families can apply for free and reduced-price meals depending on household income.

The contract with Blue Parasol Group is for three years, with a 90-day cancellation clause.

The board also approved a $10,235 change order on the Bob Lee Kidd Center remodeling project was approved.

Superintendent John Turner said current construction plans blocked the clear view of the audio-visual screen and the change would be “well worth it.”

He said the completed project is “really going to be something … a beautiful building.”

