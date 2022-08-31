Poteau 7th and 8th students for August

Poteau seventh and eighth grade students of the month for August.

Eighth grade

Name: Brooklyn Frye

Parents: Scott and Tabitha Frye

Electives: Art, library and yearbook.

She likes school because: “I get to see my friends and push my limits.”

Name: Cole Bridges

Parents: Chad and Julie Bridges

Electives: Athletics, yearbook, library/office worker.

He likes school because: “I get to see my friends and also like playing basketball, baseball and track.”

Seventh grade

Name: Madison Latham

Parents: Tiffany and Randall Latham

Electives: Keyboarding, library and FACS.

She likes school because: “I have an opportunity to learn new things.”

Name: Adam Rymer

Guardian: His aunt, Heather

Electives; Keyboarding

He likes school because: “Of all the cool electives, and because of the school.”