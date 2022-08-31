| logout
Poteau 7th and 8th students for August
Eighth grade
Parents: Scott and Tabitha Frye
Electives: Art, library and yearbook.
She likes school because: “I get to see my friends and push my limits.”
Parents: Chad and Julie Bridges
Electives: Athletics, yearbook, library/office worker.
He likes school because: “I get to see my friends and also like playing basketball, baseball and track.”
Seventh grade
Parents: Tiffany and Randall Latham
Electives: Keyboarding, library and FACS.
She likes school because: “I have an opportunity to learn new things.”
Guardian: His aunt, Heather
Electives; Keyboarding
He likes school because: “Of all the cool electives, and because of the school.”