LeFlore County softball roundup 8-30-2022

POTEAU – Poteau held off a late to defeat Stigler, 11-9 in fast pitch softball Tuesday.

The Lady Pirates are 11-4 and visit Broken Bow Thursday.

Trailing 3-1, Poteau scored 10 runs over the fifth and sixth innings to build an 11-5 lead before Stigler scored four times in the top of the seventh before the rally ended.

Emma Hackler got the win for Poteau. She went seven innings and gave up seven hits and nine runs, two earned, with five strikeouts and two walks.

Emery Lomon doubled and was 4-5 and scored three times, Maggie Wheat homered and doubled while going 2-4 with five RBI and a run, Morgan Hagen finished 2-2 and Hackler tripled while going 1-4 with two runs and a RBI.

Poteau 11, Stigler 9

SHS 3 0 1 1 0 0 4—9 7 4

PHS 1 0 0 0 4 6 x—11 11 6

POCOLA – Pocola improved to 20-0 with a 7-0 shutout of Roland Tuesday.

The Lady Indians host Wister Thursday in a matchup of two county teams.

Maci Maxwell went all seven innings for Pocola to get the win. She gave up four hits with nine strikeouts and two walks.

Kail Chitwood doubled and was 3-4 with two RBI, Lety Parga went 2-3 and scored a run and Bailey Lairamore doubled in a 1-4 outing with a run scored.

Pocola 7, Roland 0

RHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0 4 4

PHS 1 1 1 2 2 0 x—7 10 1

