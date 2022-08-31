LeFlore County calendar 8-31-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC.

Graveside service for Jimmie E. Cate

Thursday

Funeral services for Matthew Harles Escalante, Jr.

Funeral service for Della Stinson

High school softball: Roland, Valliant at Heavener; Howe at Tushka Tournament; Poteau at Broken Bow; Cameron at Indianola Tournament; Wister at Pocola; Red Oak at Whitesboro

High school baseball: Wister at Calera; Whitesboro at Smithville

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.

High school football: Spiro at Panama

Friday

Memorial service for Debby Kaye Cox

High school softball: Howe at Tushka Tournament; Cameron at Indianola Tournament; Wister at Whitesboro

High school baseball: Howe at Whitesboro; McCurtain at Bokoshe

High school football: Heavener at Sallisaw Central; Pocola at Hackett; Midway at Arkoma

Saturday

High school softball: Howe at Tushka Tournament

High school baseball: Wister, Latta at Glendale

Monday

High school softball: Pocola at Howe; Pittsburg at Whitesboro

High school baseball: Stuart at Wister; Whitesboro at Buffalo Valley

Tuesday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

High school softball: Heavener, Durant JV at Antlers; Panama at Howe; Poteau at Muldrow; Quinton at Cameron; Pocola at Chouteau; Rattan at Whitesboro

High school baseball: Howe, Oktaha at LeFlore; Caney at Wister; Braggs at Bokoshe; Whitesboro at Indianola

Heavener Lions Club meets 5 p.m. at Simple Simons

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

City of Poteau meetings

