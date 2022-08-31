LeFlore County calendar 8-31-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Wednesday
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC.
Graveside service for Jimmie E. Cate
Thursday
Funeral services for Matthew Harles Escalante, Jr.
Funeral service for Della Stinson
High school softball: Roland, Valliant at Heavener; Howe at Tushka Tournament; Poteau at Broken Bow; Cameron at Indianola Tournament; Wister at Pocola; Red Oak at Whitesboro
High school baseball: Wister at Calera; Whitesboro at Smithville
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.
High school football: Spiro at Panama
Friday
Memorial service for Debby Kaye Cox
High school softball: Howe at Tushka Tournament; Cameron at Indianola Tournament; Wister at Whitesboro
High school baseball: Howe at Whitesboro; McCurtain at Bokoshe
High school football: Heavener at Sallisaw Central; Pocola at Hackett; Midway at Arkoma
Saturday
High school softball: Howe at Tushka Tournament
High school baseball: Wister, Latta at Glendale
Monday
High school softball: Pocola at Howe; Pittsburg at Whitesboro
High school baseball: Stuart at Wister; Whitesboro at Buffalo Valley
Tuesday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
High school softball: Heavener, Durant JV at Antlers; Panama at Howe; Poteau at Muldrow; Quinton at Cameron; Pocola at Chouteau; Rattan at Whitesboro
High school baseball: Howe, Oktaha at LeFlore; Caney at Wister; Braggs at Bokoshe; Whitesboro at Indianola
Heavener Lions Club meets 5 p.m. at Simple Simons
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
City of Poteau meetings
