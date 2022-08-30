Service planned for Matthew Escalante Jr.

POTEAU – Funeral services for Matthew Harles Escalante, Jr., 75, of Poteau is 10 a.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Poteau with Harold McConnell officiating.

He was born May 26, 1947 in Huntington, Arkansas to Mary Ellen (Ferro) and Matthew Escalante and passed away Aug. 25, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Survivors include wife, Brenda Escalante; daughter, Susan Breakfield and husband Nickolas of Waldron, Arkansas; son Tony Escalante and wife Valarie of Greenwood, Arkansas; brother George Escalante and wife Pat of Rosewell, New Mexico; grandchildren Ahlexis Escalante, Brooklyn Escalante, Matthew Alvie Escalante, Miranda Barone, Shane Davis, Chase Cardenas, Maegann Acevedo and Chelsea Escalante.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Roy Eugene Escalante, and Allen Escalante.