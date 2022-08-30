LeFlore County weather 8-30-2022

Mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday in LeFlore County with a chance of rain or storms.

The high will be 94 degrees with a low of 70 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:49 a.m. Sunset is 7:47 p.m.

Average temperatures for Aug. 30 are a high of 91, and a low of 66. Records for the date were a high of 105 in 2000 and a low of 52 in 1988.

Last year on this date, the high was 95, with a low of 67.

Monday’s high was 95. The low was 70.

Get better visibility. Sponsor the Ledger weather forecast. Text us (918) 937-7912.