LeFlore County softball roundup 8-29-2022

Heavener split a pair of games again McCurtain and Antlers Monday afternoon.

The Lady Wolves, now 6-7, are home again Thursday against Valliant at 5 p.m. and Roland at 6:30 p.m.

Heavener defeated McCurtain, 8-0, in a non-district game in the opener before falling to Antlers, 12-5, in a district game in the late contest.

Against McCurtain, Heavener grabbed a lead early and cruised to the easy win.

Gracie Morrison got the win for Heavener, going all four innings and pitching a 3-hitter with three strikeouts and a walk.

Kinley Brand was 3-3 with two runs and a RBI, Meredith Smith doubled twice and went 2-3 with a run, Ava Cartwright homered and doubled while going 2-3 with three RBI and a run and McKinley Alexander tripled in a 2-3 outing with two runs and a RBI.

Heavener 8, McCurtain 0

MHS 0 0 0 0—0 3 0

HHS 4 3 0 1—8 13 1

In the second game, Antlers jumped ahead in the first inning and Heavener could never catch up as the Lady Wolves committed six errors.

Brand went all seven innings for Heavener, giving up 15 hits and seven earned runs with 10 strikeouts.

Brand doubled at the plate and was 2-4 with a run, Cayleigh McGee doubled and was 2-4 with a RBI and a run and Cartwright doubled while going 2-3 with a RBI and a run.

Antlers 12, Heavener 5

AHS 3 0 0 4 0 2 3—12 15 0

HHS 0 0 0 3 1 0 1—5 8 6

POTEAU – Poteau completed the season sweep over Sallisaw and improved to 10-4 with a 9-5 win Monday afternoon.

The Pirates are at Stigler Tuesday.

In the win over the Black Diamonds, the Lady Pirates took control by scoring five runs in the third inning and never trailed again.

Briley Bowman got the win, pitching five innings and allowing eight hit and five runs, two earned, with two strikeouts and a walk. Emma Hackler picked up a save, pitching two innings with one hit and five strikeouts.

Morgan Hagen homered and was 2-3 with three RBI and a run, Bowman doubled and went 2-4, Morgan Wheat went 2-3 with two runs and a RBI, Hackler homerd and finished 1-1 with two RBI and a run and Bowman doubled while going 2-4.

Poteau 9, Sallisaw 5

SHS 0 0 2 0 3 0 0—5 9 3

PHS 0 1 5 1 2 0 x—9 12 4

POCOLA – Pocola jumped ahead early and had to hold off Oktaha to take a 5-3 win Monday.

Pocola is now 19-0 and plays Roland Tuesday.

The Lady Indians jumped ahead 4-0 in the first quarter and then off off the Lady Tigers.

Allyssa Parker went the distance to get the win for Pocola. She gave up four hits and three runs, none earned, with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Kail Chitwood hit a grand slam and was 1-3 with the four RBI and one run and Lety Parga doubled while going 1-1 with a RBI.

Pocola 5, Oktaha 3

OHS 0 1 0 2 0 0 0—3 4 0

PHS 4 0 1 0 0 0 x—5 6 5

