LeFlore County calendar 8-30-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Tuesday
Memorial service for Carl Ballantine
Funeral service for Michelle Rene’ (Leming) Chaplin
High school softball: Cameron at Porum; Poteau at Stigler; Panama at Hulbert; Roland at Pocola; Whitesboro at Battiest
High school baseball: Kinta at Howe; Wright City at Wister; Cameron at Bokoshe; Whitesboro at Kiowa
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
Poteau School Board special meeting
Wednesday
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC.
Graveside service for Jimmie E. Cate
Thursday
Funeral services for Matthew Harles Escalante, Jr.
High school softball: Roland, Valliant at Heavener; Howe at Tushka Tournament; Poteau at Broken Bow; Cameron at Indianola Tournament; Wister at Pocola; Red Oak at Whitesboro
High school baseball: Wister at Calera; Whitesboro at Smithville
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.
High school football: Spiro at Panama
Friday
Memorial service for Debby Kaye Cox
Funeral service for Della Stinson
High school softball: Howe at Tushka Tournament; Cameron at Indianola Tournament; Wister at Whitesboro
High school baseball: Howe at Whitesboro; McCurtain at Bokoshe
High school football: Heavener at Sallisaw Central; Pocola at Hackett; Midway at Arkoma
Saturday
High school softball: Howe at Tushka Tournament
High school baseball: Wister, Latta at Glendale
Monday
High school softball: Pocola at Howe; Pittsburg at Whitesboro
High school baseball: Stuart at Wister; Whitesboro at Buffalo Valley.
