LeFlore County calendar 8-30-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Tuesday

Memorial service for Carl Ballantine

Funeral service for Michelle Rene’ (Leming) Chaplin

High school softball: Cameron at Porum; Poteau at Stigler; Panama at Hulbert; Roland at Pocola; Whitesboro at Battiest

High school baseball: Kinta at Howe; Wright City at Wister; Cameron at Bokoshe; Whitesboro at Kiowa

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

Poteau School Board special meeting

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC.

Graveside service for Jimmie E. Cate

Thursday

Funeral services for Matthew Harles Escalante, Jr.

High school softball: Roland, Valliant at Heavener; Howe at Tushka Tournament; Poteau at Broken Bow; Cameron at Indianola Tournament; Wister at Pocola; Red Oak at Whitesboro

High school baseball: Wister at Calera; Whitesboro at Smithville

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.

High school football: Spiro at Panama

Friday

Memorial service for Debby Kaye Cox

Funeral service for Della Stinson

High school softball: Howe at Tushka Tournament; Cameron at Indianola Tournament; Wister at Whitesboro

High school baseball: Howe at Whitesboro; McCurtain at Bokoshe

High school football: Heavener at Sallisaw Central; Pocola at Hackett; Midway at Arkoma

Saturday

High school softball: Howe at Tushka Tournament

High school baseball: Wister, Latta at Glendale

Monday

High school softball: Pocola at Howe; Pittsburg at Whitesboro

High school baseball: Stuart at Wister; Whitesboro at Buffalo Valley.

Sponsor the county calendar and get noticed. Text us at (918) 937-7912 for more information.