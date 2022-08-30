Heavener School cafeteria menu 8-30-2022 By Craig Hall | August 30, 2022 | 0 The Heavener School menu for Tuesday: Breakfast: parfait/cereal Lunch: bbq sandwich To sponsor the school menu, text (918) 937-7912. Posted in Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Morning prayer 8-30-2022 August 30, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County calendar 8-29-2022 August 29, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County weather 8-29-2022 August 29, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 8-29-2022 August 29, 2022 | No Comments » Heavener School cafeteria menu 8-29-2022 August 29, 2022 | No Comments »