Death notice for Linda Niblett

CAMERON – Viewing and visitation for Linda Niblett, 74 of Cameron is Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.

She was born Jan. 22, 1948 to Wilma (Francis) Lovell and Durl Oren Lovell and passed away Aug. 27, 2022 in Cameron.

Survivors include her husband, James “Joe” Niblett; children Billy Langdell and Terry Jo Cody; brothers Ronnie Lovell, Terry Lovell, Durl Lovell, Jr., Ronnie Ray Lovell and Kenneth Lovell; sister, Sharon Steele; special sister, Carol White; numeous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two children, Harold Wilson, Jr., Ginger Wilson; and brothers, Steve Lovell and Jimmy Lovell.