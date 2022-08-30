Commissioners approve documents

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – In a brief meeting Monday morning, LeFlore County Commissioners approved a KEDDO REAP close-out document and affidavit certifying completion of the Nail Creek Road project.

The work totaled $37,432.

Commissioners said recent rains made it unnecessary to reinstate an outdoor burning ban.

They also approved a resolution allowing the county treasurer to reinvest surplus county Health Department funds for September.

A meeting of the county Budget Board is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the commissioners’ meeting room at the county courthouse.

