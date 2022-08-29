Service set for Michelle Chaplin

POTEAU – Funeral service for Michelle Rene’ (Leming) Chaplin, 60 of Poteau is 10 a.m. Tuesday at Springhill Baptist Church in Poteau with Brother Rick Snyder officiating. Private burial will follow after the service, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

She passed away Aug. 26, 2022 in Poteau and was born to Roy and Yvonne Leming on June 1, 1962.

Surviving family members are her husband, Tim; mother, Yvonne Leming of Poteau; son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Jessica Chaplin of Broken Arrow; daughter and son-in-law Tiffany Black and husband Payden of Westville, Kelsey Bender of Broken Arrow; eight grandchildren McKenna and Maya Chaplin, Gavin Bosco, Brooklyn, Kaitlin, and Georgie Black, Kaleb and Kyndi Bender; and brother and sister-in-law Curtis and Noveta Leming.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Leming.