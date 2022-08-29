Service planned for Jimmie Cate

POTEAU – Graveside service for Jimmie E. Cate, 77 of Poteau is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Springhill Cemetery in Monroe with Reverend Larry Stacey officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.

He was born Oct. 10, 1944 in Fort Benning, Georgia to Margery (Beasley) Cate and Walter Edward Cate and passed away Aug. 26, 2022 in Poteau.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Cate; sons Brian Cate and wife Teresa, Kelly Cate and wife Saundra; daughter Amy McCoy and husband Roger; grandchildren Brianne Cate, Jared Cate, Heather Cate, Christopher Knight, Victoria Deiter, Ashley Skinner, Kaila Vasquez, Tara Tidwell, Kara Kreisel, Braydon McCoy, Jade McCoy and Rebekkah McCoy; and brother Stephen Cate and wife Sally.

He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Margery Cate; son, Mart Cate; and grandson, Dakota McCoy.