Obituary for Carl Ballantine

Carl Howard Ballantine, 43, of Wilburton (formerly of Heavener) was born March 29, 1979 in Orlando, Florida to Randy Dale Ballantine and Cynthia (Cosson) Atkins and passed away Aug. 23, 2022 at his home in Wilburton.

Memorial services are 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

He is survived by his wife: Dayva Ballantine of the home; three sons Cameron Ballantine, Ivan Ballantine and Luke Ballantine; his parents Randy Ballantine, Cynthia Atkins and husband Darryll; grandparents Dale Ballantine and Melinda Ballantine; siblings Ryan Ballantine, Nesha Fehnel and husband Stephen; cousins Brad Ballantine, Kevin Ballantine and Brian Ballantine; brothers-in-law Corey York and Cobey York; father-in-law and mother-in-law Scooter York and wife Glenda; family friends Sam Grubbs, Charlie Woodral, Cody Taft, Matt and Cory Schlosser; uncles Arthur Cosson and Mike Ballantine; numerous other relatives and a host of many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Phyllis Ballantine; uncles Kenneth Cosson, Eugene Cosson, and Wilbur Cosson; brother-in-law Levi York; other relatives Howard and Mary Cosson.

Carl Ballantine, beloved son, brother, husband and father, was a friend to everyone he met. While never perfect, he was a hero to many with a heart of gold who leaves behind an indelible imprint on all who knew him.

Well loved and respected by all, Carl also feared no one. With natural power and speed, he became a legend on the football field, was a highly decorated track star, a monster on the court while also benching and squatting incredible weights. All he had to have was a ball, bar, or baton in his hands and he could do such incredible things.

It was his love for working with his hands that eventually lead him to become a master handyman. Carl would see a job that needed done and set out to accomplish it. If it was something he had never done before, he taught himself as he worked. Whether it was plumbing, repairing motors, hanging sheetrock, or stacking pallets of rock, his innate desire to work hard at every task set before him made him a hero. Always giving it his all, there was no job too great or too small for him. He made it look so easy – especially his cultivation of marijuana. Carl mastered the science of growing marijuana, developing it into his own art form as he tended and groomed each plant. And he could roll like no other!

While Carl took pride in his many accomplishments, it was his family that he treasured most. He loved his mama, his dad, his brother and sister and he loved his wife Dayva with his whole heart. Their boys were his pride and joy. Carl taught them everything he knew while playing with them in the backyard, skateboarding, fishing, hunting, tinkering on the vehicles, dropping an engine or playing around on the drums and guitars. Carl was a huge Oakland Raiders fan, and so his family also became. He loved heavy metal and all types of rock music. He loved his friends and family, took excellent care of them, and provided generously for all of them.

To his family, Carl Ballantine was a modern day Hercules. He was also a cut-up, a smart ass, sarcastic, loved a dad joke, and with a simple passing comment could make anyone laugh. In a heartbeat he could brighten up your day turning frowns into smiles.

Playing drums with various small town bands, dabbling in different musical instruments while rocking out in the garage or backyard with friends, Carl enjoyed the simple things life. He was an amazing storyteller. He cared about all others. He listened to people. He was the first to step up when someone needed a hand. He always had your back. No matter what.

As is often said of heroes, Carl Ballantine was indeed one of a kind. There will never be another like him. But, as is also true of heroes, Carl will not be forgotten. For heroes live on forever in the cherished memories held deep in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

