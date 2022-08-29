| logout
LeFlore County weather 8-29-2022
Partly cloudy skies for Monday in LeFlore County with a chance of showers or thunderstorms.
The high will be 93 degrees with a low of 72 degrees.
Sunrise is at 6:49 a.m. Sunset is 7:49 p.m.
Average temperatures for Aug. 29 are a high of 92, and a low of 66. Records for the date were a high of 106 in 2000 and a low of 49 in 1988.
Last year on this date, the high was 94, with a low of 73.
Sunday’s high was 97. The low was 75.
