LeFlore County weather 8-29-2022

Partly cloudy skies for Monday in LeFlore County with a chance of showers or thunderstorms.

The high will be 93 degrees with a low of 72 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:49 a.m. Sunset is 7:49 p.m.

Average temperatures for Aug. 29 are a high of 92, and a low of 66. Records for the date were a high of 106 in 2000 and a low of 49 in 1988.

Last year on this date, the high was 94, with a low of 73.

Sunday’s high was 97. The low was 75.

