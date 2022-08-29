LeFlore County calendar 8-29-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

High school softball: McCurtain, Antlers at Heavener; Sallisaw at Poteau; Cameron at Whitesboro; Chouteau at Panama; Clayton at Talihina; Oktaha at Pocola

High school baseball: Howe at Haworth; Wister at Cameron; Bokoshe at Whitesboro

Heavener Lions Club meets 5 p.m. at Simple Simon’s

Tuesday

Memorial service for Carl Ballantine

Funeral service for Michelle Rene’ (Leming) Chaplin

High school softball: Cameron at Porum; Poteau at Stigler; Panama at Hulbert; Roland at Pocola; Whitesboro at Battiest

High school baseball: Kinta at Howe; Wright City at Wister; Cameron at Bokoshe; Whitesboro at Kiowa

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

Poteau School Board special meeting

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC.

Graveside service for Jimmie E. Cate

Thursday

High school softball: Roland, Valliant at Heavener; Howe at Tushka Tournament; Poteau at Broken Bow; Cameron at Indianola Tournament; Wister at Pocola; Red Oak at Whitesboro

High school baseball: Wister at Calera; Whitesboro at Smithville

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.

High school football: Spiro at Panama

Friday

Memorial service for Debby Kaye Cox

High school softball: Howe at Tushka Tournament; Cameron at Indianola Tournament; Wister at Whitesboro

High school baseball: Howe at Whitesboro; McCurtain at Bokoshe

High school football: Heavener at Sallisaw Central; Pocola at Hackett; Midway at Arkoma

Saturday

High school softball: Howe at Tushka Tournament

High school baseball: Wister, Latta at Glendale

Sponsor our county calendar for more visibility for your business. Text (918) 612-1215 for more information.