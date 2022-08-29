 Skip to content

Agenda for commissioners’ meeting 8-29-2022

| |
Courthouse

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m . Monday in the office of the board of county commissioners.

AGENDA:

 

  1. Call to order.
  2. Minutes of previous meeting.
  3. Purchase orders.
  4. Bonds.
  5. Monthly fee reports.
  6. Transfer of appropriations.
  7. Blanket purchase orders.
  8. New business.
  9. Current bridge and road projects.
  10. Contract labor/service agreements.
  11. Burn ban.
  12. Conser road projects.
  13. Consider and possibly approve Keddo REAP close out document and aaffadavit certifying REAP project completion regarding project No. K6021-22 Nail Creek Road.
  14. Discuss and possibly approve resolution allowing county treasurer to reinvest surplus of county health department funds for September, 2022.
  15. Adjourn.
Posted in News, Top Stories

Leave a Comment