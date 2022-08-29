| logout
Agenda for commissioners’ meeting 8-29-2022
POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m . Monday in the office of the board of county commissioners.
AGENDA:
- Call to order.
- Minutes of previous meeting.
- Purchase orders.
- Bonds.
- Monthly fee reports.
- Transfer of appropriations.
- Blanket purchase orders.
- New business.
- Current bridge and road projects.
- Contract labor/service agreements.
- Burn ban.
- Conser road projects.
- Consider and possibly approve Keddo REAP close out document and aaffadavit certifying REAP project completion regarding project No. K6021-22 Nail Creek Road.
- Discuss and possibly approve resolution allowing county treasurer to reinvest surplus of county health department funds for September, 2022.
- Adjourn.