The 2022 football schedule for the Heavener Wolf Pups has been announced.

Date Opponent Time

9-10-2022 at Waldron 6 P.M.

9-17-2022 BOONEVILLE 5 p.m.

9-24-2022 at Alma 5 p.m.

10-1-2022 CHARLESTON 4 P.M.

10-8-2022 at Mena 5 p.m.

10-15-2022 at Ozark 11 a.m.

10-22-2022 PARIS 6 p.m.

10-29-2022 Playoffs TBA