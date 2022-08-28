LeFlore County weather 8-28-2022

Mostly clear skies and warm Sunday in the LeFlore County weather forecast, with a slight chance of showers.

The high will be 94 degrees with a low of 75 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:48 a.m. Sunset is 7:50 p.m.

Average temperatures for Aug. 28 are a high of 92, and a low of 67. Records for the date were a high of 109 in 2000 and a low of 48 in 1992.

Last year on Aug. 28, the high was 92, with a low of 72.

Saturday’s high was 94. The low was 66.

