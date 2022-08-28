 Skip to content

Ledger Week One pick-em is open

The Heavener Ledger Week One pick-em contest is now open.

The contest is free for our readers and we will have weekly and overall winners.

It’s simple, all you have to do is pick out the winners of games involving LeFlore County teams, OU, OSU, Tulsa, Arkansas and a national game of the week.

Then email your picks to craig@heavenerledger.com or text them to (918) 649-4712.

Week 1 pick-em

Week 1 Ledger football pick-em
Heavener at Central
Spiro at Panama
Pocola at Hackett
Midway at Arkoma
UTEP at Oklahoma
Central Michigan at OSU
Tulsa at Wyoming
Cincinnati at Arkansas
Alabama at Texas
Tiebreaker: How many points will OU score against UTEP_________
Please fill out the team you think will win and email the form to
craig@heavenerledger.com or text it to (918) 649-4712. The forms
have to be in by 5 p.m. on Thursday since there are two games Thursday.

Sponsor our pick-em contest, text (918) 612-1215 for more information.

