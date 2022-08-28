Ledger Week One pick-em is open

The Heavener Ledger Week One pick-em contest is now open.

The contest is free for our readers and we will have weekly and overall winners.

It’s simple, all you have to do is pick out the winners of games involving LeFlore County teams, OU, OSU, Tulsa, Arkansas and a national game of the week.

Then email your picks to craig@heavenerledger.com or text them to (918) 649-4712.

Week 1 pick-em

Week 1 Ledger football pick-em Heavener at Central Spiro at Panama Pocola at Hackett Midway at Arkoma UTEP at Oklahoma Central Michigan at OSU Tulsa at Wyoming Cincinnati at Arkansas Alabama at Texas Tiebreaker: How many points will OU score against UTEP_________ Please fill out the team you think will win and email the form to craig@heavenerledger.com or text it to (918) 649-4712. The forms have to be in by 5 p.m. on Thursday since there are two games Thursday.

Sponsor our pick-em contest, text (918) 612-1215 for more information.