Ledger video update 8-28-2022 By Craig Hall | August 28, 2022 | 0 Posted in Other Stories, Videos Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse of the day August 28, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County weather 8-28-2022 August 28, 2022 | No Comments » Remember when 8-27-2022 August 27, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County calendar 8-27-2022 August 27, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County weather forecast 8-27-2022 August 27, 2022 | No Comments »