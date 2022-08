Gerald Conway won the Ledger’s Zero Week tiebreaker by coming closest to the points Heavener would score in its game against Pocola.

He wins a month’s free subscription to the Ledger’s daily newsletter.

He was tied at 2-0 with Gunner Sanders, Doug Brock, David Seeley, Jonathon Sutmiller, Jim Patterson, Jennifer Wright, David Davis and Kyle Wilson.

