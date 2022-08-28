Bible verse of the day By Craig Hall | August 28, 2022 | 0 Jesus answered, “The work of God is this: To believe in the one he has sent.” –John 6:29 Posted in Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts LeFlore County weather 8-28-2022 August 28, 2022 | No Comments » Remember when 8-27-2022 August 27, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County calendar 8-27-2022 August 27, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County weather forecast 8-27-2022 August 27, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 8-27-2022 August 27, 2022 | No Comments »