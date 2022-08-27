Pocola comeback captures Wolves

By CRAIG HALL

Heavener staggered Pocola early in Friday’s football opener.

The Wolves used some big plays to built a two-touchdown lead in the first half of the game, before the Indians took control of the second half to win, 52-29 behind a big game by A.J. Lyons-Jerrill.

Garrett Scott returned an interception 37 yards early in the second half to give the Indians the lead for good and Heavener never recovered, or could match the intensity of a first half that saw the Wolves lead 27-22 at the half as the Indians could not slow Heavener’s offense.

Pocola is 1-0 and plays Hackett, Arkansas next week. Heavener, 9-1, visits the football field in the middle of a pasture to play at Central Sallisaw.

Early on, it looked like Heavener was going to run away as after spotting Pocola an early lead, Dalton Semore threw scoring passes to Jackson Clubb, twice, including one for 91 yards, and another to Jaxon Armstrong as the Wolves built a 20-6 lead.

After Pocola answered on a scoring pass from Austin Hardwick to Garrett Scott, Semore scored on a short run.

Pocola added another score late in quarter to trim the deficit to 27-22.

In the third quarter, the momentum switched as Scott returned the interception for a touchdown and Pocola scored three consecutive touchdowns behind a 85 scoring run by Lyons-Jerrill to open a 52-27 advantage.

Heavener added a late score on a pass from Semore to Camden Broyles.

The Wolves showed its best firepower on offense in several years as Semore went 23-31 for 434 yards and the four scores and two interceptions. Add in 99 rushing yards, giving the Wolves 533 yards of total offense, the best total in years.

Pocola countered with 229 yards rushing and 250 passing for a total 479.

In the other game involving a LeFlore County team, Poteau dominated a Class 5A team on the road, winning 24-6 at Bishop Kelley.

Poteau is 1-0 and hosts Metro Christian Sept. 9. Kelley plays Rogers, Arkansas next week.