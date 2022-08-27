LeFlore County calendar 8-27-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Saturday
Memorial service for William Christopher Lerch
Funeral service for Dale Moody
Funeral service for Barbara Corley
High school baseball: Bokoshe at Indianola Tournament; Pocola at Murray State Festival; Whitesboro at Stonewall
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
High school softball: McCurtain, Antlers at Heavener; Sallisaw at Poteau; Cameron at Whitesboro; Chouteau at Panama; Clayton at Talihina; Oktaha at Pocola
High school baseball: Howe at Haworth; Wister at Cameron; Bokoshe at Whitesboro
Heavener Lions Club meets 5 p.m. at Simple Simon’s
Tuesday
High school softball: Cameron at Porum; Poteau at Stigler; Panama at Hulbert; Roland at Pocola; Whitesboro at Battiest
High school baseball: Kinta at Howe; Wright City at Wister; Cameron at Bokoshe; Whitesboro at Kiowa
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
Poteau School Board special meeting
Wednesday
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC.
Thursday
High school softball: Roland, Valliant at Heavener; Howe at Tushka Tournament; Poteau at Broken Bow; Cameron at Indianola Tournament; Wister at Pocola; Red Oak at Whitesboro
High school baseball: Wister at Calera; Whitesboro at Smithville
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.
High school football: Spiro at Panama
Friday
Memorial service for Debby Kaye Cox
High school softball: Howe at Tushka Tournament; Cameron at Indianola Tournament; Wister at Whitesboro
High school baseball: Howe at Whitesboro; McCurtain at Bokoshe
High school football: Heavener at Sallisaw Central; Pocola at Hackett; Midway at Arkoma