Lady Wolves crush Crowder

POTEAU – Heavener’s girls blew away Crowder, 17-2 in the Carl Albert State College Festival Friday.

The Lady Wolves are now 5-6 and host Antlers and McCurtain in a 3-way Monday.

Kinley Brand went one inning pitching before being relieved by Gracie Morrison. Brand did not allow a hit and had two strikeouts. Morrison gave up one hit with two runs along with three strikeouts and a walk.

Mariana Garcia doubled and was 3-3 with four RBI and three runs, Cayleigh McGee tripled and doubled while going 2-2 with three runs and two RBI, Brand had a 2-3 outing with three runs and two RBI, Meredith Smith went 2-2 with two RBI and two runs, Addley McAlester had a 2-2 game with two runs and Ava Cartwright doubled while going 1-2 with a RBI.

Heavener 17, Crowder 2

HHS 4 13 0—17 14 2

CHS 0 2 0—2 1 1