Death notice for Leslie Edwards

POTEAU – Private funeral services for Leslie Dave Edwards, 55 of Poteau, will be held at a later date. Cremation under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was born March 4, 1967 in Poteau to Nadine (DeWhitt) Edwards and Leslie Dean Edwards and passed away Aug. 23, 2022 in Poteau.

Survivors include sister, Lisa Byous; brother, Barry Edwards and wife LaRayne, Wendell Edwards and wife Astrid.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Lorne Edwards.