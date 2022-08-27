Bible verse of the day 8-27-2022 By Craig Hall | August 27, 2022 | 0 You will keep in perfect peace him whose mind is steadfast, because he trusts in you. –Isaiah Chapter 26, Verse 3 Posted in Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts LeFlore County weather forecast 8-27-2022 August 27, 2022 | No Comments » Remember when 8-26-2022 August 26, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County calendar 8-26-2022 August 26, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County weather forecast 8-26-2022 August 26, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 8-26-2022 August 26, 2022 | No Comments »