LeFlore County weather forecast 8-26-2022

Clear skies and hot again Friday in LeFlore County.

The high is forecast to be 95 degrees with a low of 68 degrees. At kickoff of tonight’s football game, the forecast calls for clear skies and a high of 89.

Sunrise is 6:46 a.m. with sunset at 7:53 p.m.

Average temperatures for Aug. 26 are a high of 93 and low of 67. Records for the date were a high of 106 in 1999 and a low of 63 in 1997.

Last year on Aug. 26, the high was 98 with a low of 73.

