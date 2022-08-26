| logout
LeFlore County sports scoreboard 8-25-2022
Scores from LeFlore County sports events from Thursday.
Fast pitch softball
Cameron 17, Quinton 2
Howe 11, Hulbert 0
Howe 14, Hulbert 2
LeFlore 8, McCurtain 0
Chouteau 6, Panama 1
Pocola 11, Central 1
Poteau 5, Sallisaw 1
Wister 5, Spiro 2
Spiro 13, Atoka 5
Wister 12, Atoka 2
Smithville 12, Talihina 11
Fall baseball
Kinta 17, Bokoshe 8
Haileyville 11, Bokoshe 4
Wister 21, Howe 2
Buffalo Valley 3, LeFlore 0
