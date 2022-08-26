LeFlore County sports scoreboard 8-25-2022

Scores from LeFlore County sports events from Thursday.

Fast pitch softball

Cameron 17, Quinton 2

Howe 11, Hulbert 0

Howe 14, Hulbert 2

LeFlore 8, McCurtain 0

Chouteau 6, Panama 1

Pocola 11, Central 1

Poteau 5, Sallisaw 1

Wister 5, Spiro 2

Spiro 13, Atoka 5

Wister 12, Atoka 2

Smithville 12, Talihina 11

Fall baseball

Kinta 17, Bokoshe 8

Haileyville 11, Bokoshe 4

Wister 21, Howe 2

Buffalo Valley 3, LeFlore 0

