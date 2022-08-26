LeFlore County softball roundup 8-25-2022
SALLISAW – Emma Hackler pitched a 5-hitter and Poteau defeated Sallisaw, 5-1, Thursday in fast pitch softball.
The Lady Pirates are 9-4 and host the Black Diamonds at home Monday.
Hackler struck out eight and walked five in getting the win.
Emma Lomon was 2-3 with a run and Keira Cox went 2-3.
Poteau 5, Sallisaw 1
PHS 0 1 1 0 2 1 0—5 10 1
SHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 1—1 5 1
QUINTON – Cameron scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to put away Quinton, 17-2, Thursday.
The Lady Jackets are 10-2 and visit Smithville Friday to play the Braves and Soper in a three-way.
Lainey Dyer got the win for Cameron, pitching all four hittings while giving up four hits and two runs with one strikeout.
Adyson Cornell went 4-4 with three runs and a RBI, Dyer was 3-4 with two RBI and a run, Ashley Montgomery homered and doubled while going 2-2 with three runs and two RBI, Jalyn. Baker doubled in a 2-3 outing with three RBI, Olivia Russell went 2-3 with two runs and a RBI, and Mylie Ibison finished 2-3 with four RBI and a run.
Cameron 17, Quinton 2
CHS 0 1 6 10—17 18 1
QHS 0 1 1 0—2 4 1
POCOLA – Pocola improved to 18-0 Thursday by sweeping a doubleheader from Central.
The Lady Indians won the opener, 12-1, before completing the sweep with an 11-1 win.
In the opener, Kyleigh Combs got the win, pitching all four innings and giving up two hits with a strikeout.
Allyssa Parker homered twice while going 2-2 with six RBI and three runs, Riley Jerrell went 2-3 with three RBI and two runs, Bailey Lairamore doubled and finished 1-3 with a run and Kail Chitwood doubled in a 1-3 outing with three RBI.
Pocola 12, Central 1
CHS 1 0 0 0—1 2 2
PHS 3 4 0 5—12 7 0
In the late game, Maci Maxwell tossed a no-hitter with two strikeouts and a walk.
Maxwell also went 2-4 with a RBI, Elliott Alexander was 2-2 and Parker homered again while going 1-2 with four runs and three RBI
Pocola 11, Central 1
PHS 3 3 3 0 2—11 8 2
CHS 1 0 0 0 0—1 0 3
