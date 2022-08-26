LeFlore County calendar 8-26-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Friday

High school softball: Heavener, Whitesboro at CASC Festival;Cameron at Soper; Central Sallisaw at Talihina; Pocola at Murray State Festival; Hulbert at Arkoma

High school baseball: Buffalo Valley at Howe; Wister at Dale; Bokoshe at Indianola Tournament

High school football: Heavener at Pocola; Poteau at Bishop Kelley.

Saturday

Memorial service for William Christopher Lerch

Funeral service for Dale Moody

Funeral service for Barbara Corley

High school baseball: Bokoshe at Indianola Tournament; Pocola at Murray State Festival; Whitesboro at Stonewall

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

High school softball: McCurtain, Antlers at Heavener; Sallisaw at Poteau; Cameron at Whitesboro; Chouteau at Panama; Clayton at Talihina; Oktaha at Pocola

High school baseball: Howe at Haworth; Wister at Cameron; Bokoshe at Whitesboro

Heavener Lions Club meets 5 p.m. at Simple Simon’s

Tuesday

High school softball: Cameron at Porum; Poteau at Stigler; Panama at Hulbert; Roland at Pocola; Whitesboro at Battiest

High school baseball: Kinta at Howe; Wright City at Wister; Cameron at Bokoshe; Whitesboro at Kiowa

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC.

Thursday

High school softball: Roland, Valliant at Heavener; Howe at Tushka Tournament; Poteau at Broken Bow; Cameron at Indianola Tournament; Wister at Pocola; Red Oak at Whitesboro

High school baseball: Wister at Calera; Whitesboro at Smithville

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.

High school football: Spiro at Panama

Sponsor the county calendar, text (918) 626-1215 for more information.