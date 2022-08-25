Service set for Dale Moody

SPIRO – Funeral service for Dale Moody, 63, of Spiro is 2 p.m. Saturday at Unite Church in Spiro with Reverend Mike Bunch officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Panama, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born Aug. 23, 1959 in Poteau to Phyllis Jean (Goines) Moody and William “J.P.” Moody and passed away Aug. 23, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Moody; sons Dustin Moody, Jason Moody, and Cody Moody and wife Amanda; mother, Phyllis Moody; sister, Jeaneva Brown and husband Jerry; grandchildren Dalton Moody, Brandon Moody, Colby Stites and Xander Stites; and adopted kids by love Duayne Lafferty, David Honeycutt and Colton Whittaker.

He was preceded in death by his father, J.P. Moody and brother, William Moody.

Pallbearers are Brandon Moody, David Honeycutt, Colby Stites, Jason Moody, Dalton Moody and Ray Haskins.

Viewing is Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.