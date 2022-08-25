Service set for Barbara Corley

SPIRO – Funeral service for Barbara Corley, 81 of Spiro is 10 a.m. Saturday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.

She was born Jan. 24, 1941 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Grady Jean and Mary Marie (Trantham) Richison and passed away Aug. 22, 2022 in Fort Smith.

Survivors include two sons Rick Corley and Don Corley of Keota, four grandchildren Tara Bryant and husband Richard, Ragon Corley, Lauren Corley, and Skyler Corley; and two great grandchildren Laylah Kappler and Titus Bryant.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Wayne, and her son, Steve.

The family will visit with friends Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.