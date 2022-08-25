Remember when 8-25-2022

Heavener running back Carl Ballantine runs in a game against eventual state champion Seminole in 1995. Like so many of the Wolves’ better players through the years, he was not big in physical size, but had a huge heart. He passed away earlier in the week.

