Area fishing report 8-24-2022

The area fishing report for this week.

Blue River: August 23. Elevation is below normal, water temperature 83°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, creek channels, and rocks. Channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait, and worms around brush structure, channels, and rocks. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish good on crickets, grass hoppers, and worms around brush structure, rocks, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: August 19. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal, water temperature 84°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves, creek channels, and points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Walleye excellent on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around points and rocks. Comments: Walleye are stacked around rocks near the spillway in 20 ft. of water. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: August 22. Elevation is 1.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 83°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, discharge, docks, main lake, and standing timber. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, live shad, and stinkbait below the dam, channels, discharge, and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, and main lake. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: August 18. Elevation is normal, water temperature 70°F and clear. Rainbow trout excellent on plastic baits, PowerBait, small lures, and tube jigs around creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: August 19. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 90°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, spotted, and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around main lake, points, and rocks. Channel and flathead catfish fair on goldfish, grass hoppers, sunfish, and worms around channels and riprap. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jim Gillham, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Robert S. Kerr: August 19. Elevation is normal, water temperature 86°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on minnows, plastic baits, small lures, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, and sunfish below the dam, discharge, river channel, river mouth, tailwater, and weed beds. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, coves, rocks, and sandbar. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Pine Creek: August 18. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal, water temperature 84°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and topwater lures around coves and points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Sardis: August 19. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal, water temperature 80°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves and points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Blue catfish fair on cut bait around main lake. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: August 21. Elevation is 1.5 ft. below normal, water temperature 85°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) White bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and small lures around channels, flats, and main lake. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, points, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, and worms around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: August 18. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal, water temperature 92°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, jigs, and worms around brush structure, channels, and river channel. Channel catfish good on cut bait, hot dogs, and punch bait around channels, main lake, and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.