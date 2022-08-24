Service planned for William Lerch

CAMERON – Memorial service for William Christopher Lerch, 36 of Cameron is 2 p.m. Saturday at the Heavener VFW. Cremation is under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

He was born Nov. 16, 1985 in Merced, California to Patsy Ann (Steelman) Lerch and Pernell Adam Lerch and passed away Aug. 20, 2022 in Cameron.

Survivors include his wife, Amanda Lerch; daughters Kay, Abigail, Lilly and Everleigh; sisters Kendra Reese, Stacey Lerch, Shawna Carbone and husband Ryan; brothers Dustin Lerch, Jordan Lerch and wife Dedra; parents Pernell and Patsy Lerch; and grandparents, Chris and Wanda Morgin.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Barbara Lech; grandfather, Harvey Steelman; and great grandparents, Merrell and Faye Steelman.

Viewing is Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

