LeFlore County weather forecast 8-24-2022

Partly cloudy skies early and warm temperatures for Wednesday in LeFlore County.

The high is forecast to be 90 degrees with a low of 67 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:45 a.m. with sunset at 7:55 p.m.

Average temperatures for Aug. 24 are a high of 93 and low of 67. Records for the date were a high of 103 in 2000 and a low of 55 in 1995.

Last year on Aug. 24, the high was 99 with a low of 67.

