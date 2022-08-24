LeFlore County softball roundup 8-23-2022

COALGATE – Heavener split a pair of fast pitch softball games here Tuesday.

The Lady Wolves lost the opener, a district game against the hosts, 12-9, before bouncing back in the second game to edge Colbert, 5-3.

Heavener is now 4-6 and plays Battiest 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Carl Alberts State College Festival.

In the opener, Heavener trailed early, 7-0, before trimming the margin to one run in the fifth inning.

Kinley Brand went the distance, giving up 18 hits and 12 runs with five strikeouts and three walks.

Brand finished 5-5 batting, scoring three runs and knocking in a run, Mariana Garcia went 4-5 with a run and a RBI, Cayleigh McGee doubled and was 2-5 with three RBI, Ava Cartwright had a 2-4 outing with two RBI and Kendra Zumwalt doubled and was 1-2 with three runs.

Coalgate 12, Heavener 9

HHS 0 0 3 4 2 0 0—9 16 1

CHS 4 3 2 1 2 0 x—12 18 0

In the late game, Heavener jumped ahead 5-0 before having to hold off a late rally to get the win.

Gracie Morrison was the winning pitcher with Brand getting the save. Morrison pitched 4.2 innings, allowing eight hits and three runs with four strikeouts and two walks. Brand pitched a third of an inning.

McKinley Alexander doubled twice and was 2-2 with a run, McGee also doubled and went 2-3 with three RBI and a run and Brand finished 2-3 with two runs.

Heavener 5, Colbert 4

HHS 3 2 0 0 0—5 9 1

CHS 0 0 0 0 3—3 8 0

Stigler slips past Poteau

STIGLER – Stigler scored the final three runs Tuesday to down Poteau, 3-1, in fast pitch softball.

Poteau is 8-4 and visits Sallisaw Thursday.

Emma Hackler took the loss for the Lady Pirates. She pitched six innings, only allowing six hits and the three runs with seven strikeouts and four walks.

Emery Lomon was 2-4 with a run scored and Maggie Wheat doubled and went 1-3.

Stigler 3, Poteau 1

PHS 1 0 0 0 0 0 0—1 7 2

SHS 0 0 0 1 1 1 x—3 6 1

Pocola blanks Panama

POCOLA – Pocola shut out Panama, 10-0, Tuesday to remain undefeated on the season.

The Lady Indians are 16-0 and host Central Thursday. Panama is 4-5 and goes to Chouteau Thursday.

Maci Maxwell got the win for Pocola. She pitched four innings and allowed one hit with seven strikeouts and a walk.

Kail Chitwood was 2-3 with two RBI and a run, Bailey Lairamore doubled and went 1-3 with two RBI and a run and Kylee Smith doubled while going 1-1 with two runs.

Sophie Pulice went the distance for Panama. She pitched 3.2 innings and gave up seven hits and 10 runs with no strikeouts and nine walks.

Hayven Hoffman got Panama’s only hit and went 1-1.

Pocola 10, Panama 0

PAN 0 0 0 0—0 1 2

POC 2 1 0 7—10 7 0

Get noticed. Sponsor the Ledger’s sports stories. Email craig@heavenerledger.com for more information.