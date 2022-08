By Craig Hall

LeFlore County scores from Tuesday.

Fast pitch softball

Coalgate 12, Heavener 9

Heavener 5, Colbert 3

Talihina 8, Arkoma 6

Cameron 10, LeFlore 2

Howe 12, Central 0

Pocola 10, Panama 0

Stigler 3, Poteau 1

Muldrow 10, Spiro 9

Whitesboro 18, Smithville 1

Wister 5, Keota 3

Fall baseball

Smithville 3, Howe 0

Wister 7, Crowder 1

To report scores or information, text (844) 673-0508.

Sponsor our scoreboard. Email craig@heavenerledger.com for more information.