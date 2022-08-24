LeFlore County calendar 8-24-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Wednesday

Memorial service for Nina Louise Johnson

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Graveside service for Joy Harp

High school softball: Heavener, Whitesboro at CASC Festival; Howe at Hulbert; Poteau at Sallisaw; Cameron at Quinton; Panama at Chouteau; Talihina at Smithville; Pocola vs. Central at CASC

High school baseball: Wister at Howe; Bokoshe at Haileyville; Battiest at Whitesboro

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Friday

High school softball: Heavener, Whitesboro at CASC Festival;Cameron at Soper; Central Sallisaw at Talihina; Pocola at Murray State Festival; Hulbert at Arkoma

High school baseball: Buffalo Valley at Howe; Wister at Dale; Bokoshe at Indianola Tournament

High school football: Heavener at Pocola; Poteau at Bishop Kelley.

Saturday

High school baseball: Bokoshe at Indianola Tournament; Pocola at Murray State Festival; Whitesboro at Stonewall

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

High school softball: McCurtain, Antlers at Heavener; Sallisaw at Poteau; Cameron at Whitesboro; Chouteau at Panama; Clayton at Talihina; Oktaha at Pocola

High school baseball: Howe at Haworth; Wister at Cameron; Bokoshe at Whitesboro

Heavener Lions Club meets 5 p.m. at Simple Simon’s

Tuesday

High school softball: Cameron at Porum; Poteau at Stigler; Panama at Hulbert; Roland at Pocola; Whitesboro at Battiest

High school baseball: Kinta at Howe; Wright City at Wister; Cameron at Bokoshe; Whitesboro at Kiowa

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC.

Sponsor our county calendar for great visibility. Email craig@heavenerledger.com for more information.