LeFlore County calendar 8-24-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area.
Wednesday
Memorial service for Nina Louise Johnson
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Graveside service for Joy Harp
High school softball: Heavener, Whitesboro at CASC Festival; Howe at Hulbert; Poteau at Sallisaw; Cameron at Quinton; Panama at Chouteau; Talihina at Smithville; Pocola vs. Central at CASC
High school baseball: Wister at Howe; Bokoshe at Haileyville; Battiest at Whitesboro
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
Friday
High school softball: Heavener, Whitesboro at CASC Festival;Cameron at Soper; Central Sallisaw at Talihina; Pocola at Murray State Festival; Hulbert at Arkoma
High school baseball: Buffalo Valley at Howe; Wister at Dale; Bokoshe at Indianola Tournament
High school football: Heavener at Pocola; Poteau at Bishop Kelley.
Saturday
High school baseball: Bokoshe at Indianola Tournament; Pocola at Murray State Festival; Whitesboro at Stonewall
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
High school softball: McCurtain, Antlers at Heavener; Sallisaw at Poteau; Cameron at Whitesboro; Chouteau at Panama; Clayton at Talihina; Oktaha at Pocola
High school baseball: Howe at Haworth; Wister at Cameron; Bokoshe at Whitesboro
Heavener Lions Club meets 5 p.m. at Simple Simon’s
Tuesday
High school softball: Cameron at Porum; Poteau at Stigler; Panama at Hulbert; Roland at Pocola; Whitesboro at Battiest
High school baseball: Kinta at Howe; Wright City at Wister; Cameron at Bokoshe; Whitesboro at Kiowa
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC.
