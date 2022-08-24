Bible verse of the day 8-24-2022 By Craig Hall | August 24, 2022 | 0 A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for a time of adversity. Proverbs 17:17 Posted in Other Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Heavener School menu 8-24-2022 August 24, 2022 | No Comments » Remember when 8-23-2022 August 23, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County calendar 8-23-2022 August 23, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County weather forecast 8-23-2022 August 23, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 8-23-2022 August 23, 2022 | No Comments »